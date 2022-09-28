 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi channelled THIS Disney couple during their outing

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi channelled this Disney couple during their outing
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi channelled this Disney couple during their outing

Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi enjoyed a lovely outing with Brown’s family. The Stranger Things star, 18, took to her Instagram to share a series of snaps from their fun-filled outing.

The first picture shows the 20-year-old son of singer Bon Jovi giving his girlfriend a piggyback ride. In the second picture the duo lovingly gazed at each other as they walked hand-in-hand.

In the third image, the couple posed in front of a Disney-esque backdrop, where the two share a striking resemblance to the infamous Disney couple, Rapunzel and Eugene Fitzherbert (better known as Flynn Rider).

In the next image, Jake is seen holding the hand of Brown’s younger sister Ava. In the end, Brown shared a video of a ride she shared with the group.

Millie aptly captioned her post: “rapunzel n Flynn” (sic)

One fan commented, “It is no coincidence that is my favorite Disney couple of all time”

Another fan jokingly pointed out the character’s name, “millie im so disappointed. his name is eugene. do better” (sic)

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumours in June 2021 after Jake posted a selfie with Millie on Instagram, captioning the picture, “bff <3”. Later that month, the two were photographed holding hands while walking around N.Y.C.

In November of the same year, the Enola Holmes star posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye on November 1, 2021. She captioned the post with an eye and Ferris wheel emoji, a nod to the iconic tourist attraction.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘Blonde’: significant details about Monroe 'overlooked'

Netflix ‘Blonde’: significant details about Monroe 'overlooked'
Piers Morgan reveals King Charles III's plans about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan reveals King Charles III's plans about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A$AP Rocky taken on baby duties as Rihanna gets ready for Super Bowl Halftime show

A$AP Rocky taken on baby duties as Rihanna gets ready for Super Bowl Halftime show
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return to normal life as royal mourning period ends

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return to normal life as royal mourning period ends
Harry, Meghan 'major snub' on royal website: 'distinction needs to be made'

Harry, Meghan 'major snub' on royal website: 'distinction needs to be made'
Lilibet and Archie's royal status described in Letters Patent

Lilibet and Archie's royal status described in Letters Patent
Queen's death 'brought Royal Family close overnight': Mike Tindall

Queen's death 'brought Royal Family close overnight': Mike Tindall
Netflix’s ‘Dahmer: Monster- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ bags major ratings boost

Netflix’s ‘Dahmer: Monster- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ bags major ratings boost
Shakira may go to jail for eight years: Report

Shakira may go to jail for eight years: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pictured with convicted former Met Police officer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pictured with convicted former Met Police officer
Not 'Breaking Bad', 'The Sopranos' earns top spot on 100 Greatest TV Shows

Not 'Breaking Bad', 'The Sopranos' earns top spot on 100 Greatest TV Shows
Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?

Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?

Latest

view all