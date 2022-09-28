 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Sunny Kaushal receives the sweetest birthday wish from Katrina Kaif

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Sunny Kaushal to star in a Netflix movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Sunny Kaushal to star in a Netflix movie 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'

Actor Sunny Kaushal turns a year older and receives tons of birthday wishes from all around, but the sweetest wish came from bhabi Katrina Kaif.

Katrina, taking it to the Instagram, shared an unseen picture of her, Vicky and Sunny from her wedding album. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Jeete raho, khush raho” followed by a cake and smiley emoticon.

The picture showed a beautiful moment of the three captured in a frame. Kaif, in the picture looks extremely gorgeous wearing an orange kurta shalwar with a pink-coloured dupatta. Whereas, Kaushal wore a mustard-coloured shalwar kurta.

Sunny, in the picture, could be seen bending down in front of them taking blessings.

Vicky Kaushal also dedicated a post for his brother Sunny Kaushal’s birthday.

On the work front, Sunny is all set for the release of his upcoming film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga opposite Yami Gautam. He further has an untitled film lined up next along with actress Neetu Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the film Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also features actors Sheeba Chaddha, Jackie Shroff, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.      

More From Showbiz:

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal leave for Delhi to host their pre-wedding events: See video

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal leave for Delhi to host their pre-wedding events: See video
Karan Johar writes a heartfelt wish for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Karan Johar writes a heartfelt wish for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday
Srha Asghar announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

Srha Asghar announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

'Joyland's' official poster comes out, film to release this November

'Joyland's' official poster comes out, film to release this November
Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada

Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada
Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo

Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill
Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'

Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'
Anushka Sharma writes a heartfelt note on late Yash Chopra's 90th birthday

Anushka Sharma writes a heartfelt note on late Yash Chopra's 90th birthday
Hrithik Roshan teaches Saif Ali Khan the hook step of 'Alcoholia'

Hrithik Roshan teaches Saif Ali Khan the hook step of 'Alcoholia'
Deepika Padukone rushed to Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai last night

Deepika Padukone rushed to Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai last night
Why Gauri Khan becomes frustrated with Shah Rukh Khan?

Why Gauri Khan becomes frustrated with Shah Rukh Khan?

Latest

view all