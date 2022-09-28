Sunny Kaushal receives the sweetest birthday wish from Katrina Kaif

Sunny Kaushal to star in a Netflix movie 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'

Actor Sunny Kaushal turns a year older and receives tons of birthday wishes from all around, but the sweetest wish came from bhabi Katrina Kaif.

Katrina, taking it to the Instagram, shared an unseen picture of her, Vicky and Sunny from her wedding album. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Jeete raho, khush raho” followed by a cake and smiley emoticon.

The picture showed a beautiful moment of the three captured in a frame. Kaif, in the picture looks extremely gorgeous wearing an orange kurta shalwar with a pink-coloured dupatta. Whereas, Kaushal wore a mustard-coloured shalwar kurta.

Sunny, in the picture, could be seen bending down in front of them taking blessings.

Vicky Kaushal also dedicated a post for his brother Sunny Kaushal’s birthday.



On the work front, Sunny is all set for the release of his upcoming film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga opposite Yami Gautam. He further has an untitled film lined up next along with actress Neetu Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the film Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also features actors Sheeba Chaddha, Jackie Shroff, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.