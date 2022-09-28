Shakira may go to jail for eight years: Report

Shakira is in legal soup as a Spanish court ordered her to stand trail on the case of tax fraud worth $14.31 million.

The Grammy-award winner turned down an offer to settle the case which led her to stand trial on a stance that may send her to jail for eight years.

The Esplugues de Llobregat court approved that trial proceedings and gave the go ahead, but the date is still awaiting announcement.

For those unversed, the Hips Don't Lie singer is accused of tax fraud between 2012 and 2014, and the prosecutor is looking for an eight-year prison term for the singer.

"The order to send Shakira to trial is just another step in any proceedings of this kind. The situation has not changed, and everything continues as normal. Shakira's legal defence will do its job by presenting its written arguments at the appropriate time," her lawyers said.

Shakira aimed to fight the case claiming the accusations of fraud as "false." She added that she had earlier paid the amount the Spanish tax office told her she owed before they filed a lawsuit.