Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 today- Alia Bhatt wishes Beau, shares an adorable picture

Alia Bhatt takes her Instagram to post a heart-warming birthday wish for husband

Alia took her Instagram to post a picture from Ranbir Kapoor’s last night’s birthday bash and wrote, “Happy 40 baby” with a yellow heart and an infinity emoji.





Ranbir celebrated his first birthday as a married man with wife Alia and it seems they had a lot of fun. Alia kept the ritual of posting the best pictures of her man alive by uploading a polaroid where Ranbir poses with the décor.

The much-adored couple appeared together in Brahmastra Part one-Shiva which became a hit despite the numerous boycott calls on Twitter. Plus, Ranbir is seen flaunting his relationship with Alia frequently. In a recent interview, he told Navbharat Times, “I boast a lot that I am a very independent person and I am detached but I am very dependent on Alia. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat food without knowing where she is. It is very important for me that Alia stays near me.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s directorial alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He is also looking forward to Sandeep Reddy’s brainchild Animal, sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna.