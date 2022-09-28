Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah diagnosed with pneumonia

Fast bowler Naseem Shah. — Twitter

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia on Wednesday ahead of the first T20 match of the Lahore leg.

Earlier today, Naseem was taken to a hospital due to a high fever following a chest infection. He will stay hospitalised tonight.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical panel is monitoring the star pacer.

The PCB spokesperson said Shah's inclusion in the other matches will depend on the results of his medical reports.

The teams are playing a seven-match series — four in Karachi and three in Lahore. The first action in Lahore is taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium and Pakistan are batting against England in the first innings.