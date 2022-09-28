 
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Katy Perry and Kesha face severe criticism over Jeffrey Dahmer lyrics: Deets inside

Global pop star Katy Perry and Kesha received severe backlash over lyrics referencing infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer after the release of the Netflix series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Twitter users called out Perry's 2013 track Dark Horse and Kesha's 2010 song Cannibal for their mention of the notorious killer in a slew of tweets.

'It still upsets me when I hear the line in the song Dark Horse "She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer" and I always make my daughter turn the station. It's so disrespectful to the victims families. I hope people remember them while watching Netflix. Sorry for their losses,' tweeted one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user called on Katy to apologize for the 'vile' and 'terrible' lyric.

'why isn't anyone calling out Katy Perry for allowing such a vile & terrible lyric to be included in one of her hit songs? Jeffrey was a notorious serial killer & Katy CHOSE to romanticize his criminal & inhumane actions. I actually feel sick to my stomach. She NEEDS to apologize.'

Juicy J was also called out for singing the lyric as well.

'knowing the depths of what jeffrey dahmer did....juicy j wrong for what he said in that katy perry song,' posted another.

Dahmer, who became known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, wrecked havoc across the Wisconsin city from 1978 to 1991 - killing 16 boys, teens, and men over the span of 13 years.

His horrific crimes are now being retold in a brand new 10-part Netflix show called Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which premiered on September 21 and stars Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, Molly Ringwald, and Richard Jenkins.

