Thursday Sep 29 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive first snub from King Charles III

In a move that is being perceived as a snub, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been placed at the very bottom of the official royal website.

The royal family has demoted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 - to the bottom at "Royal Family" tab alongside disgraced Prince Andrew.

"The Royal Family" tab on the website gives visitors the option to learn more about each member of the extended family. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the page was updated to reflect the reign of the new Britain's monarch King Charles III.

After Charles, comes his wife the Queen Consort Camilla, followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex does not follow his older brother and his wife, but rather the next mentioned is the Earl and Countess of Wessex, better known as Edward and Sophie.

The Duke of York is the only royal who falls beneath Archie and Lilibet's parents.

Edward, the youngest child of the late Queen, is not even in the immediate line of succession for the crown.

After William, the next in line to reign is his eldest son, Prince George, followed by his daughter Princess Charlotte, and youngest child Prince Louis. Harry would be given the keys to the kingdom after Louis.

