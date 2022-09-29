 
Thursday Sep 29 2022
Irfan Qadir appointed as special assistant to PM Shehbaz

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Well-known lawyer and constitutional expert Irfan Qadir has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Irfan Qadir’s status will be equal to that of a federal minister, said a notification.

With his appointment, now the federal cabinet has swelled to 74, which also includes the appointment of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Cabinet now consists of 35 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisers to the PM and 28 SAPMs, however, Miftah Ismail still stands as federal minister without any portfolio.

Earlier, Irfan Qadir served as attorney general of Pakistan and as prosecutor general of the NAB besides working as a senior judge. Well-placed sources told The News that Irfan Qadir would assume his office in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tomorrow (Friday).

According to The News, with his inclusion in the federal government, the legal and prosecution side of the law administration would be strengthened as Qadir has an exceptional legal background.

The sources said that Irfan Qadir’s arrival would become a source of concern for certain elements, especially members of the ousted PTI government who have been booked under serious charges but evading law due to a lack of follow-up action against them.

It is understood that Irfan Qadir, with his vast experience in dealing with legal matters and prosecution, would help in overseeing the anti-corruption activities of FIA, NAB and other relevant agencies.

Qadir has regretted that certain top men of PTI, despite having solid evidence against them and being involved in serious offences, have evaded scrutiny. Qadir’s portfolio would be determined on the day when he will assume the office, the sources added. 

