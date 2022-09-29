Shan Masood to lead Yorkshire next year

Pakistan's Shan Masood gestures after scoring runs in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Pakistan's Shan Masood will be appointed as Yorkshire's new captain for 2023, the county's coach Ottis Gibson said Wednesday as he revealed future plans about the batter — the county’s new overseas signing.

In a conversation with journalists at Headingley, Gibson said that the Pakistan batter — arriving from Derbyshire on a two-year contract — will lead the county in all competitions next summer.

“The conversation we’ve had with Shan is that he is going to be club captain going forward,” said Gibson.

"The players know that. Shan is going to be club captain, and he will bring his own style of leadership.”

However, it remains unclear whether the Pakistani batter will lead Yorkshire into a Division One or Division Two campaign next summer.

The 32-year-old has been named in both squads for the T20 World Cup and the England series — which is currently underway.

Talking to media personnel at the National Stadium in Karachi earlier this month, Masood had said that county was his best experience when it comes to his player development.