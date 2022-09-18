Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says he never restricted himself to certain format

Pakistan’s top order batter Shan Masood speaks to Geo News. — Photo by author

Shan says he never considered himself a player limited to a certain format or position.

Says "good player is one who can adjust with any format, any position at any time."

Says he wants to enjoy playing in national squad without thinking too much about results.

Pakistan’s top order batter Shan Masood has said that he has always wanted to step out of his comfort zone to test himself and try new things considering the significance of being prepared to face any condition and position.



The cricketer was roped in for the 15-member squad for T20 World Cup and seven-match T20I series against England starting September 20 — considering his superb score in the shorter format.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Shan said that he never considered himself a player who is limited to a certain format or a certain position.

"A good player is one who can adjust with any format, any position at any time," said the 32-year-old cricketer.



Before being selected in the T20 squad, Shan was usually considered a player more suited to red-ball cricket. However — with his recent performance, Shan brushed aside this perception about himself.

“People are entitled to their opinion,” he said when asked why was he usually considered a red-ball only player.

'Never restricted myself as one format player'

What is more important is what a player thinks about himself and what he expects from himself, Masood said, adding that he never restricted himself as a one format player.

"I kept trying and kept testing myself to know how far can I go. I believe that a good player is the one who is willing to adjust himself in any format,” said Shan who has scored over 1,200 runs this year in the shortest format of the game.

The top order batter added that playing multiple formats in a single season for his county Derbyshire this year has helped him learn how to jump from one format to another. He has played 25 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 1378 runs in 47 innings. He was given only 5 ODIs and is yet to make his T20I debut. Though, the player has already got impressive stats in PSL and Vitality Blast T20.

Recently, Shan also tested himself at batting at number 4 during national T20 championship, indicating that he is willing to play in the middle order.

“I want to pull myself out of my comfort zone, you have to give respect to the situation and it is important to understand that there’s tough competition among batters in all the three formats of the game in country," Shan said.

He said that there is no harm in trying and testing his potential.

Sharing his experience for playing at number 4, Shan said that he has learned a lot from it as it gives the batter time to see and analyse the game and opponents. He, however, said that batting at middle order has its own challenges and advantages.



'I want to enjoy playing in national squad to the fullest'

Talking about how he sees playing in T20I series against England, Shan said that it is a great opportunity for him and he aims to enjoy this chance to the fullest.



“To play for your country in any format is always a great moment. It is important for me as well and I want to enjoy it without thinking too much about the results. I want to contribute for my team in best possible way, weather by giving my input in planning or by giving my best when I am in middle,” he said.

He highlighted that both the teams have good knowledge of each other and conditions they would face.

“If England players have played in PSL, we have also played with them in county championship, so we know each other well, it is not the same that teams would struggle in away conditions as franchise cricket has allowed players to learn conditions in different countries and strength of different players. So, I believe both the teams – England and Pakistan – know each other well,” he said hoping for a great contest between the two sides in the bilateral series

“Consistency in the momentum will be the key, it is important to carry the momentum till end as it is a long series of 7 games, so you have to be consistent, it is not like a three-match series where a good start would have helped you to win the series,” concluded Shan.