 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s outfit on Wales tour reminds fans of Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Kate Middleton’s outfit on Wales tour reminds fans of Princess Diana
Kate Middleton’s outfit on Wales tour reminds fans of Princess Diana 

Kate Middleton and Prince William made their first visit to Wales on Wednesday after their newly-given titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate, 40, chose to pay another subtle tribute to the late princess of Wales, Princess Diana, with her ensemble as she was spotted wearing an iconic ‘Spencer’ coat during the tour.

The mother of three sported a Welsh red coat on her first official visit to the country since the end of the mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth this month.

Kate Middleton’s outfit on Wales tour reminds fans of Princess Diana

The royal wore the L.K. Bennett ‘Spencer’ coat ($1,080) as she mirrored Diana’s own first official visit to the country as princess, during which she wore a red coat.

Under her new coat, Kate wore black flared trousers and a black Boden cashmere crewneck ($170), per royal fashion critique Middleton Maven.

Kate made her coat shine by carrying a chic leather handbag, and finished her look with pointy heels. She kept her look simple with straight hair.

As per the website of the brand, it is described as "Spencer Red Recycled Wool Blend Snaffle-Detail Coat."

Kate and William visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey first, where they met the volunteers and crew. The royal couple had earlier lived in Anglesey for three years after they got married. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III to follow Danish Queen stripping grandkids of royal titles?

King Charles III to follow Danish Queen stripping grandkids of royal titles?
King Charles and Queen Camilla share touching message to storm-hit Canada

King Charles and Queen Camilla share touching message to storm-hit Canada
Netflix to collaborate with ‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson for upcoming thriller

Netflix to collaborate with ‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson for upcoming thriller
Spice Girl Mel C happy to be 'distraction' for Prince Harry after Diana's passing

Spice Girl Mel C happy to be 'distraction' for Prince Harry after Diana's passing
Star Trek 4 cancelled after movie loses Director Matt Shakman?

Star Trek 4 cancelled after movie loses Director Matt Shakman?
Harry Styles breaks US Billboard chart records with ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles breaks US Billboard chart records with ‘As It Was’
How 'calm' King Charles escaped 'assassination attempt' in Australia: Video

How 'calm' King Charles escaped 'assassination attempt' in Australia: Video
Khloé Kardashian turned down Tristan Thompson’s secret proposal pre-scandal

Khloé Kardashian turned down Tristan Thompson’s secret proposal pre-scandal
Queen Elizabeth’s statue on Trafalgar Square wouldn’t be raised for now, reports

Queen Elizabeth’s statue on Trafalgar Square wouldn’t be raised for now, reports

King Charles III ‘largely unwilling’ to cave in to Meghan, Harry’s demands

King Charles III ‘largely unwilling’ to cave in to Meghan, Harry’s demands
Prince Harry put his foot down, 'delayed' royal planes as Queen took final breath

Prince Harry put his foot down, 'delayed' royal planes as Queen took final breath
Camilla only one who can tame hot tempered, 'quite needy' King Charles

Camilla only one who can tame hot tempered, 'quite needy' King Charles

Latest

view all