Thursday Sep 29 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'must be worried' after 'demotion'

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'must be worried' after 'demotion'

Royal expert recently claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must be taken a back after the couples' profiles were moved to the bottom of the Palace website.

During his conversation with The Sun, royal biographer Phil Dampier said that the Sussexes could be on edge following the move.

“Harry and Meghan must be worried that they are slowly being eased out of the royal picture,” the expert said.

“King Charles seems to be hesitating on whether to grant Prince and Princess titles to Archie and Lilibet,” he added.

“And the fact that they have been 'demoted' on the Palace website is another indicator that they are not seen as working royals,” Phil continued.

Meanwhile, it has been speculated that King Charles III’s reign will have a “slimmed-down” monarchy.

