A Digital Artist brings dead celebrities to 'life' using AI

Earlier today, a Photographer/Digital Artist used his talent and brought dead celebrities to life, the pictures he created looked so real and made one think what a glorious life they would have had if they were alive today.

The tweet shared by Al Bawaba News showed how he pulled off the old look of the celebrities who passed away at a young age.

The renowned celebrities include: Diana, Heath Ledger, Salena, Freddie Mercury, Amy Winehouse, Paul Walker, Tupac Shakur, and Elvis Presley.

Take a look at the pictures and see how they would have looked in this era:

Heath Ledger:

Salena:

Freddie Mercury:

Amy Winehouse:

Paul Walker:

Tupac Shakur:

Elvis Presley:



