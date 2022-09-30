 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Coolio, Gangsta's Paradise rapper, found dead in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Coolio, Gangstas Paradise rapper, found dead in Los Angeles

Coolio, who shot to prominence during the 1990s with the hit track Gangsta's Paradise, has been found dead in friend's Los Angeles home.

The American rapper's talent manager, Sheila Finegan, told TMZ, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

The 59-year-old, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was reportedly at a friend’s house on Wednesday when he asked to use the bathroom. Coolio failed to come out and his friend called for him several times but did not receive an answer.

When he went in to check on the rapper, Coolio was found unresponsive on the floor. Paramedics were called to the Los Angeles home at about 4pm and pronounced Coolio dead at the scene. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to reports, no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of Coolio's death. An autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine an official cause of death.

More From Entertainment:

Gemma Atkinson's opinions on Netflix's 'Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Gemma Atkinson's opinions on Netflix's 'Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
A Digital Artist brings dead celebrities to 'life' using AI

A Digital Artist brings dead celebrities to 'life' using AI
Queen Elizabeth's death certificate reveals details of her passing

Queen Elizabeth's death certificate reveals details of her passing
Georgina Rodriguez recalls son’s tragic loss, ‘worst moment of my life’

Georgina Rodriguez recalls son’s tragic loss, ‘worst moment of my life’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'must be worried' after 'demotion'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'must be worried' after 'demotion'
'Royal watchers' look out for Meghan Markle's new episode of podcast

'Royal watchers' look out for Meghan Markle's new episode of podcast
Prince William spills the beans on his culinary talent: 'I do good breakfast'

Prince William spills the beans on his culinary talent: 'I do good breakfast'
Prince William's son George making headlines for his famous words to classmates

Prince William's son George making headlines for his famous words to classmates
'Hulchul 2': Priyadarshan spills all about comedy film's new instalment

'Hulchul 2': Priyadarshan spills all about comedy film's new instalment

Kate Middleton’s outfit on Wales tour reminds fans of Princess Diana

Kate Middleton’s outfit on Wales tour reminds fans of Princess Diana

King Charles III decides to cut Prince Harry and Meghan loose?

King Charles III decides to cut Prince Harry and Meghan loose?
King Charles III to follow Danish Queen stripping grandkids of royal titles?

King Charles III to follow Danish Queen stripping grandkids of royal titles?

Latest

view all