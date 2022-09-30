 
Friday Sep 30 2022
Prince Harry editing parts of his long-anticipated memoir

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Prince Harry editing parts of his long-anticipated memoir

Prince Harry is reportedly editing parts of his upcoming memoir as he fears he might come across as 'insensitive', according to a royal expert. 

The 38-year-old Prince's book is set to be delayed, meaning original plans to publish it could be scrapped, and it may not be released to the world until 2023.

Following the Queen's demise at Balmoral, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in public engagements alongside other members of the Royal Family, including a walkabout at Windsor Castle, where the 'Fab Four' were met by scores of well-wishers as they viewed floral tributes left to the family's matriarch. 

Journalist Josh Rom has suggested that Harry is rewriting parts of his book because he 'wasn't expecting the absolute adoration' expressed by the public for the other members of The Firm.

"Prince Harry is now scrambling chapters and passages of his book because he thinks he might come across as insensitive," according to the Express, Rom told American far-right news channel Newsmax TV.

He continued: "Harry fears he might receive intense backlash from the publication of his book because he wasn’t expecting the absolute adoration from the family at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and the outpouring of love for King Charles III and also the Queen Consort, Camilla, as well as the utmost support for his brother Prince William and the Princess of Wales."

