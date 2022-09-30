 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton oozes elegance in navy Alexander McQueen suit at Windsor

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Kate Middleton oozes elegance in navy Alexander McQueen suit at Windsor

Kat Middleton welcomed Royal Navy sailors to Windsor Castle in a surprise engagement on Thursday.

Prince William's wife oozed elegance in a navy Alexander McQueen suit and a white Holland Cooper bodysuit as she met the Royal Navy's ship company of HMS Glasgow at the Berkshire residence.

The 40-year-old looked smashing as she cut a sophisticated figure to make the sailors proud.

Kate Middleton oozes elegance in navy Alexander McQueen suit at Windsor

Kate Middleton was appointed the sponsor of HMS Glasgow in June 2021, and her recent meeting was to 'learn more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water,' according to a statement made on Twitter today by the Princess and Princess of Wales' account.

Kate, 40, looked elegant in a navy Alexander McQueen suit and white bodysuit as she met the Royal Navy's ship company of HMS Glasgow at the Berkshire residence.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry editing parts of his long-anticipated memoir

Prince Harry editing parts of his long-anticipated memoir
Coolio, Gangsta's Paradise rapper, found dead in Los Angeles

Coolio, Gangsta's Paradise rapper, found dead in Los Angeles
Gemma Atkinson's opinions on Netflix's 'Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Gemma Atkinson's opinions on Netflix's 'Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
A Digital Artist brings dead celebrities to 'life' using AI

A Digital Artist brings dead celebrities to 'life' using AI
Queen Elizabeth's death certificate reveals details of her passing

Queen Elizabeth's death certificate reveals details of her passing
Georgina Rodriguez recalls son’s tragic loss, ‘worst moment of my life’

Georgina Rodriguez recalls son’s tragic loss, ‘worst moment of my life’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'must be worried' after 'demotion'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'must be worried' after 'demotion'
'Royal watchers' look out for Meghan Markle's new episode of podcast

'Royal watchers' look out for Meghan Markle's new episode of podcast
Prince William spills the beans on his culinary talent: 'I do good breakfast'

Prince William spills the beans on his culinary talent: 'I do good breakfast'
Prince William's son George making headlines for his famous words to classmates

Prince William's son George making headlines for his famous words to classmates
'Hulchul 2': Priyadarshan spills all about comedy film's new instalment

'Hulchul 2': Priyadarshan spills all about comedy film's new instalment

Kate Middleton’s outfit on Wales tour reminds fans of Princess Diana

Kate Middleton’s outfit on Wales tour reminds fans of Princess Diana

Latest

view all