King Charles III coins unveiled by The Royal Mint: Photo

Friday Sep 30 2022
King Charles III portrait has officially been imprinted on the British coins.

Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins with the picture of the new monarch, with 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.

The picture has been crafted by British sculptor Martin Jennings and approved by His Majesty.

“Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor,” said Chris Barker at the Royal Mint Museum.

Charles is sans his crown in the portrait with “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith" inscribed beneath.

