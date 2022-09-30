 
Camilla fed up of Meghan Markle 'endless trouble', branded her 'that minx'

Camilla expressed her dislike towards Meghan Markle with disrespectful comment, says author.

Tom Bower, told the Sun that Camilla had called Meghan a "minx" for complaining, causing Sussex heart break.

He said: “During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations, Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’ — the self-seeking trouble-maker whose antics will always end in tears.”

Defending Camilla, royal biographer Angela Levin argued: "Although the relationship between Camilla and William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan was amicable, members of the Royal Family are kept very busy and it's not unusual for them to not to see each other for weeks or months at a time.

"It was a shock when, in January 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior positions in the Royal Family. Camilla behaved as she did when she was verbally attacked in the Nineties. This was to avoid talking about it and and concentrating on supporting Prince Charles.

"One journalist told The Sun newspaper that Camilla is 'the sort who would refer to Meghan as that minx, which soon became regarded as a fact rather than speculation."

She continued: "Several insiders said Camilla wouldn't and hadn't ever talked like that about anyone. I was told: 'It's not her sort of word and she would never give her views of her in front of anyone.'"

Meghan and Prince Harry eventually left the royal fold in 2020.

