Friday Sep 30 2022
King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit

King Charles and his elder son Prince William are on the same page over the future of monarchy, it has been claimed.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl says Megxit has brought King Charles and heir to throne Prince William ‘closer.’

She said Prince William chats with his father King Charles ‘almost every day’ and the father-son duo are on the same page over the future of the monarchy.

The Daily Mail quoted Nicholl, the author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, as saying: “I think Megxit inevitably brought William and Charles closer together. Charles already has the plan for his first five years ready to go and he’s ready to hit the ground running and impress us as King.

“Now Charles and William holiday together and speak on the phone almost every day. They are also on the same page on the future of the monarchy.”

