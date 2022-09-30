 
Friday Sep 30 2022
'Discreet' Camilla will not 'poison' Meghan Markle water: 'Cannot attack'

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla cannot 'attack' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she is tied by the royal protocol.

King Charles' wife, who was 'very upset' by the Sussexes doing the Oprah Winfrey sit-in, is 'defenceless' at the hands of her dignity.

Royal biographer Angela Levin in her book 'Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort' revealed the 73-year-old is bound to "embrace it all and hope it will improve."

Meanwhile, Jack Kelly, CEO of the WOW says: "She [Camilla] is very defenceless because her way of doing things is by being discreet. It is also a matter of dignity.

"The royals can't retaliate. If you love your children or your stepchildren, and I'm sure that she does, no matter what they do, you cannot attack back.

"There's always the long-term possibility that you will still be able to love each other and come back together again, so you need to be careful that you don't poison the water."

Speaking to Oprah in 2021, Meghan and Harry accused a senior royal member for passing racist remarks on Archie. 

