Friday Sep 30 2022
King Charles III’s coronation: Britain to bear ceremony expenses amid financial unrest

Friday Sep 30, 2022

King Charles III ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.

Britons have expressed their excitement to witness the new king's coronation ceremony, which is likely to take place on June 10, 2023.

Ahead of the ceremony, British politician Neil Hamilton has discussed the new king's coronation amid the precarious financial situation of the country.

The U.K Independence Party leader appeared on Mark Dolan’s show and said that Britain will be able to afford a coronation for King Charles III.

Hamilton justified the estimated cost of the ceremony amid the state’s struggling economy by giving it the rarity of such an occasion.

He told GB News, "Of course we can afford a coronation, we have a coronation a handful of times in a century.”

"The spectacle which we observed only a couple of weeks ago with the funeral of Her late Majesty the Queen I think was unparalleled in its magnificence,” he noted.

He further emphasized that this is a “massive boost for Britain, what we can do well in this country is pageantry. Our monarchy is something which dates back more than a thousand years."

He explained that the tourism revenue brought in by such an event would outweigh the costs of the coronation. “It is something we can't afford not to do.”

