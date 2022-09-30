How Meghan Markle 'failed to score 'celebrity status' in Hollywood

Meghan Markle miscalculated her life as a royal in UK, says expert.

The Spectator World staff writer, Kara Kennedy speaks to Ben Domenech over how Meghan's relationship broke with Hollywood as she lays out evidence from her research.

She begins: "I wanted to look at how Meghan and Harry lost Hollywood in terms of being a celebrity.



"It is the kind of entitlement that they thought that they could be royals and celebrities. In UK, there is no glamour in being a royal, it is a slog.

"The Queen itself worked like a dog and Princess Anne is knowns as the hardest working royal. There is no glamour.

"Meghan expected something really different. She thought she was going to get the best of both worlds. She thought she was going to be able to captivate the British public.

She added: "And she did. Everybody loved Meghan. They thought she is going to be a breath of fresh air. But she was not willing to play the game.

Ms Kennedy continued to talk about the US perspective towards royals

"You cannot expect to go to US and then expected to be held in some high regard.

"Americans don't see royalty as we do," she concluded.