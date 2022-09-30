PIA issues clarification after being criticised for announcing cabin crew's dress code

A representational image of PIA aeroplane. — AFP/File

"I personally feel regretful and am convinced that words could have been more civilised," chief human resource officer writes.

PIA'a management immediately withdraws letter keeping in view revulsion.

"The standard bulletin, inadvertently, came out with an inappropriate selection of words," PIA says.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued a clarification on Friday after being called out for announcing a dress code for the cabin crew and air hostesses.

“Despite the fact that the spirit behind the advisory was to ensure proper dress code, however, the standard bulletin, inadvertently, came out with an inappropriate selection of words,” the chief human resource officer said in a written clarification, a copy of which is available with Geo.tv.

A day earlier, the national carrier had told its aircrew that wearing undergarments underneath the uniform was a must. PIA claimed lack of proper attire by the air attendants is leaving a "poor impression" and "portrays a negative image" of PIA.

However, the announcement received massive backlash from the masses as they felt the words used were “inappropriate”.

Today, the national carrier immediately withdrew the letter keeping in view the revulsion caused by the bulletin.

“I personally feel regretful and am fully convinced that the words could have been more civilised and appropriate in this context instead of words published, which, unfortunately, are being trolled and twisted towards the defamation of the company,” he wrote.

In the previous notification, PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir, in an internal instruction memo, had said: "It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels, and visiting various suffices.

“Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation.”

Bashir asked the cabin crew to "dress properly" in formal plain clothes over "proper undergarments".