Friday Sep 30 2022
Pregnant Bipasha Basu flaunting baby bump with Ayaz Khan wife in 'Bump to bump' photo

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Bipashu basu and Karan Singh are all set to welcome their first child together, and the couple is excited for the arrival of their baby.

The Race actress has been posting the most adorable pictures with flaunting her baby bump.

Recently, she shares picture a on Instagram from her event of baby shower with Ayaz Khan's wife Jannat Khan, who is also excepting their first child.

Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan announced their pregnancy news on today. and Bipasha and Karan are close friends of Ayaz and Jannat.

Mom-to-be Bipasha took to her Instagram to congratulate them. She shared story in which she wrote @jannatkhan1618 @ayazkhan701 Our tribe is growing Can’t wait to see our babies grow together.”

Also, Bipasha shared a bump to bump picture from her baby shower where they both look so excited for their babies.

She wrote, "Bump to Bump @iamksgofficial and @ayazkhan701 you guys are such lucky guys!!!To have the cutest wives and now cute babies soon Our tribe is growing #friendslikefamily #mamatobe #babybumps."

