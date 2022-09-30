Camilla ‘broken’ by fall out with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Consort Camilla was reportedly left completely devastated after the fallout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made them leave the Firm.

Royal biographer Angela Levin issued this claim in her book titled Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.

The expert cited a source in the book who admitted that, “Camilla has been strongly supportive of Prince Charles.”

“What has happened and how [Harry] has behaved has been very upsetting for her.”

“There have been a lot of hurt feelings all round, but like all families, you have to embrace it all and hope it will improve.”

She even branded Queen Consort Camilla “rather shocked” by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit, and ended up helping King “Charles deal with the problems Harry and Meghan have caused.”