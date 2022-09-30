 
Kate Middleton opens up on helping Prince George with an essential skill for school

Kate Middleton recently revealed to a group of school children that she is teaching her eldest son, Prince George to tie his own necktie for his school uniform.

During Kate and William’s first official trip to Wales since becoming the new Prince and Princess of Wales, she revealed that nine-year-old George is learning this essential new skill for his school.

The royal children, Prince George and his siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, officially started at Lambrook school at the start of this month.

During her first visit to Wales, Kate was spotted asking a child if he had tied his own tie. The young boy told the Princess that he did.

"Well done, you. I've been teaching George because he has got to wear a tie now for school, so I'm having to teach him how to do it," she said.

"But well done, you've done a good job with your tie. Nice to meet you," she said to the young boy.

Moreover, Prince George was also seen wearing a tie with his navy suit to the funeral of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth on September 19.

