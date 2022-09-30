Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Sarah Jessica Parker appeared in low spirits and deep thoughts as she stepped out in New York City on Thursday afternoon, marking her first public appearance after revealing that her stepfather had died.

'Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76,' Parker's family said in a statement to Page Six earlier on Thursday.

The 57-year-old And Just Like That... star was dressed casually as she looked somber as she strolled down the street while keep her eyes glued to the pavement.

In her family's statement, they said that her stepfather Paul 'was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife, Barbara, of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.'

Photo credits: DailyMail

'Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all,' they concluded.

Forse's death happened shortly before the actress was set to be honored for 'her vision and leadership' at the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night.

However, she pulled out of the event and never attended, a spokesperson shared with DailyMail.



