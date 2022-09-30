 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Anne must have some important information, as she was the only royal who stayed around her mother's bedside for last 24 hours with her dearest mother.

It's being speculated that the late Queen might have passed on some vital information and instructions about the monarchy and family to her beloved daughter at her last moments.

The Princess Royal opened up about the Queen's death earlier this month, saying: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

Some think that the late Queen might have given her only daughter the instructions about Andrew and Harry' future with the monarchy. However It's yet to be revealed.

Anne in her tribute to the Queen added: "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss. We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted."

"I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you."

Princess Anne was also named the informer on the Queen's death certificate, which was released to the public yesterday.

