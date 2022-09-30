 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance
Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance  

Camila Morrone reportedly has "no problem" with ex Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's new rumoured romance.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Morrone is “not bothered” by the speculations of Hadid dating her former boyfriend despite claims that she feels "betrayed."

The source said that Morrone has “gotten to know about Gigi” through her sister Bella Hadid “over the years” and “despite things not working out between Camila and Leo, she isn’t bothered by the rumors that he and Gigi are dating.”

The outlet further shared that Morrone knows that her relationship with DiCaprio had “run its course” and that there is no “bad blood” between the former lovebirds.

Morrone was present when Hadid walked the runway at recent Versace show in Milan and “thinks Gigi killed it on the runway and has no problem if she is dating Leo at this point,” the source said.

“Gigi knows Camila and there’s absolutely zero drama between them over this, they’re cool,” the insider insisted.

“Gigi is the ultimate girls’ girl, she’d never go ahead with anything if there was any question about where Leo and Camila stood, that’s just not who she is.

“But it’s just not a thing because Camila and Leo are all good, it wasn’t some ugly break-up, they’re friends,” the source concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘always planned’ to have big family, may not ‘stop at 4’ kids

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘always planned’ to have big family, may not ‘stop at 4’ kids

Kylie Jenner stuns in tank top while debuting new short locks

Kylie Jenner stuns in tank top while debuting new short locks

Prince Nikolai of Denmark reacts to his grandmother Queen Margrethe's decision

Prince Nikolai of Denmark reacts to his grandmother Queen Margrethe's decision
Miley Cyrus reveals touching inspiration behind her tribute concert for late Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus reveals touching inspiration behind her tribute concert for late Taylor Hawkins

Prince Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana

Prince Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana
Brooklyn Beckham cuddles with Nicola Peltz’s mother amid family feud rumours

Brooklyn Beckham cuddles with Nicola Peltz’s mother amid family feud rumours

Angelina Jolie ‘ignores’ stories in press about Brad Pitt, doesn’t care who he dates

Angelina Jolie ‘ignores’ stories in press about Brad Pitt, doesn’t care who he dates
Adrien Brody defends Netflix's 'Blonde' from backlash

Adrien Brody defends Netflix's 'Blonde' from backlash

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?
Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos
Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Latest

view all