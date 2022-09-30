 
Friday Sep 30 2022
BLACKPINK Jisoo and Natalie Portman look drop dead gorgeous at Paris Fashion Week together

Friday Sep 30, 2022

BLACKPINK Jisoo and Natalie Portman attended a fashion show during Paris Fashion week together.

BLACKPINK Jisoo and Hollywood star Natalie Portman sat front row side by side at Dior Spring Summer 2023 collection.

As per Pinkvilla, Jisoo has been a big fan and had previously mentioned her liking for the Black Swan actress.

Natalie Portman shared a picture with Jisoo on Instagram with the caption, "At yesterday’s #DiorSS23 show with @sooyaaa."

The Korean idol re-shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "So happy to be able to sit next to and talk to @natalieportman, whom I’ve admired since I was very little. Thank you so much for your kindness. This memory will remain forever in my heart. Thank you (white heart emoji)."

Jisoo attended the event during Paris Fashion Week as a global fashion and beauty ambassador for Christian Dior, to which she was appointed in 2021.

She and fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé are in Paris for a leisure stop after promoting their latest comeback Born Pink.


