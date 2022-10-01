Pak vs Eng: No cricket activity today, says PCB

The seventh and final T20I is scheduled for Sunday in Lahore. PCB

Pakistan's national cricket team have set their eyes on winning the series against England as they take visitors in the seventh and final Twenty20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Sunday.

No cricket activity is scheduled for today as the seven-match T20I series is drawn 3-3. The tourists won the previous match in Lahore by eight wickets with Phil Salt smashing a career-best 41-ball 88 runs not out.

The England opener Salt played a blistering innings laced with three sixes and 13 fours -- the third fastest half-century by an England batter in the shorter format. Thanks to his daredevil showmanship, England accomplished a fast-track chase of a target of 170 in just 14.3 overs.

Salt's fireworks overshadowed Babar Azam's 59-ball 87 [not out] that took the home team to 169-6 and saw Pakistan captain equal India star Virat Kohli's record of the fastest man to 3,000 runs in cricket's shortest format.

Cricket fans eagerly look forward to the intriguing match that concludes the series in Lahore on Sunday.

Cricketer Haider Ali was taken to a hospital immediately following the sixth game on Friday, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Haider Ali is feeling unwell. He has a viral illness and is being taken to the hospital for further check-ups. He will stay overnight in the hospital," said the PCB in a statement.

The board also said that the squad will rest today.

Haider is the second player to fall ill after Naseem Shah, who is in isolation at his house.

On September 29, the PCB said the pacer contracted Coronavirus hours after the board confirmed that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

On September 28, the Pakistan team's key fast bowler was admitted to a hospital. He later joined the national team at a local hotel after he was discharged from the hospital.