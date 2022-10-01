Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going solo with PR?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly intending to take their PR needs ‘solo’ and drop their current team.



Royal commentator Richard Eden made this claim in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He started off by writing, “From now on the publicity for their numerous ventures is being handled ‘in-house’ at their charitable foundation, Archewell, by former Silicon Valley bigwig Christine Schirmer, who’s head of communications.”

“Toya Holness, who was appointed as ‘global press secretary’ in March 2021, was reported to have parted company with the Sussexes earlier this year.”

“Schirmer should certainly be kept busy. Not only does Meghan’s series of podcasts for audio giant Spotify resume broadcasting next week, but the couple have a string of big projects in the pipeline including Harry’s highly controversial autobiography and a reality television show for U.S. streaming firm Netflix.”

“This week, the Mail on Sunday revealed that Harry had launched an 11th-hour bid to alter his memoir amid fears it would be seen as insensitive after the Queen’s death, which saw a public outpouring of support for the Royal Family.”