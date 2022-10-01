Meghan Markle ready with her 'minefield' now that Queen is dead

Meghan Markle is accused of being a 'minefield' waiting to go off now that the Queen is dead.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, says the Duchess of Sussex, who was in the UK at the time of Her Majesty's passing, was “more like a minefield” than a “ticking time bomb."

"If it's not one thing, it's another," he adds.

In the wake of mourning period, Meghan delayed her podcast Archetypes after three episodes.

In a statement released shortly after the death of the late sovereign, it was revealed that “new episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II”.