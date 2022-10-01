 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ready with her 'minefield' now that Queen is dead

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Meghan Markle is accused of being a 'minefield' waiting to go off now that the Queen is dead.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, says the Duchess of Sussex, who was in the UK at the time of Her Majesty's passing, was “more like a minefield” than a “ticking time bomb."

"If it's not one thing, it's another," he adds.

In the wake of mourning period, Meghan delayed her podcast Archetypes after three episodes. 

In a statement released shortly after the death of the late sovereign, it was revealed that “new episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II”.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles watching with 'great interest' as Denmark Prince goes 'rogue'

King Charles watching with 'great interest' as Denmark Prince goes 'rogue'
Mila Kunis addresses rise of insensitivity in the world, ‘we’ve normalized a lot of news’

Mila Kunis addresses rise of insensitivity in the world, ‘we’ve normalized a lot of news’
Topher Grace, Ashley Hinshaw announce their third pregnancy

Topher Grace, Ashley Hinshaw announce their third pregnancy
Taylor Swift planning a massive stadium tour in 2023

Taylor Swift planning a massive stadium tour in 2023
Pregnant Alia Bhatt shares first look of her maternity brand

Pregnant Alia Bhatt shares first look of her maternity brand

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going solo with PR?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going solo with PR?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making do’ with ‘scandal-prone’ royals: ‘Need inner circle!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making do’ with ‘scandal-prone’ royals: ‘Need inner circle!’
Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s claims about ‘stolen’ Justin Bieber? Video

Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s claims about ‘stolen’ Justin Bieber? Video
Amber Heard spotted in Spain first time after Depp-Heard trial: Photos

Amber Heard spotted in Spain first time after Depp-Heard trial: Photos
'Spare' Prince Andrew 'quite worried' about Charles as King: 'Still not over it'

'Spare' Prince Andrew 'quite worried' about Charles as King: 'Still not over it'
'Paranoid' Prince Harry snubbed urgent meeting with William over 'trust' issues

'Paranoid' Prince Harry snubbed urgent meeting with William over 'trust' issues
Camilla biography dropped to urgently counter 'cruel' Prince Harry 'nasty remarks'

Camilla biography dropped to urgently counter 'cruel' Prince Harry 'nasty remarks'

Latest

view all