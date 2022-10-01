 
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Prince Harry never wanted to 'admit' reality of royal life to Meghan Markle: Expert

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Meghan Markle was not told the reality of the royal life by Prince Harry, says expert.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said that he felt “desperately sorry for Meghan” in the initial period of adjusting to Royal Family life.

Mr Larcombe told Fox News Digital: "Harry clearly never really wanted to admit to her what was actually going to be involved with the Royal Family.”

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan shared her ordeal with the royal family.

She said: “I would sit up at night, and I was just like I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out and again I wasn’t seeing it.

“But it’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or my friends or them calling me crying just like ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you’.”

Meghan described feeling “really ashamed to say it at the time”, particularly to her new husband.

