Saturday Oct 01 2022
Police install scanning cameras in Meghan, Harry's neighbourhood

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Police have reportedly installed licence plate scanning cameras in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s neighbourhood in California.

According to The Sun, the cameras are being stalled in “response to the high-value property crime we've experienced recently.”

“The crimes are being committed by sophisticated out-of-the-area theft gangs,” read the email sent to the residents.

The outlet also reported that the undersheriff for Santa Barbara County, Craig Bonner held an online meeting with the residents where he told them that the authorities were having “some problems with professional burglars.”

“They have a proven ability to aid investigators effectively solve crimes by providing leads on vehicles that were in an area when a crime is committed,” he said.

“They help speed up investigations, and they are a force multiplier; they're out there working 24/7, rain or shine,” he continued.

“It does not involve facial recognition, and the data will be deleted after 30 days unless it is part of an investigation,” Craig added. 

