Netflix popular K-dramas to binge watch this weekend: Complete List

Netflix offers a complete list of funny, romantic, and suspense original K-drama content that has garnered the attention of audiences around the world.

South Korean dramas are growing increasingly popular, with people everywhere.

Check it below:

1. Carter:

Carter is a 2022 South Korean action thriller film directed by Jung Byung-gil. The film stars Joo Won, Lee Sung-jae, Jeong So-ri, and Kim Bo-min.

The story talks of a man who wakes up in a room with no memory of who he is except for a woman’s voice in his ear that calls him Carter.

2. All of Us Are Dead:

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean zombie-themed spooky streaming television series.



This series mostly takes place at a high school in South Korea as a zombie suddenly breaks out and threatens the safety of the students.

It is based on the Naver webtoon of the same time by Joo Dong-geun, which was published between 2009 and 2011.

3. Squid Game:

The series is based on a contest where 456 players are in deep financial hardness and they risk their lives to play a series of deadly games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize of winning the game.

4.Thirty-Nine:

Thirty-Nine is a 2022 South Korean series directed by Kim Sang-ho and starring Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun.

This series is based on the life, friendship, romance, and love of three friends, who are about to turn 40 years old.

5. Twenty Five Twenty One:

The series depicts the romantic lives of five characters spanning from the year of 1998 to 2021.

It tells the story of five characters and how they grow as individuals during their teenage/young adult years.