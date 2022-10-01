Meghan Markle’s been ‘difficult and demanding’ from the start

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly being very “difficult and demanding” towards the staffers under her employ.

Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton issued these claims in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “Meghan’s behaviour had apparently been difficult and demanding from the start, including when she is said to have threatened to dump Harry unless he released his first statement eviscerating the media and confirming their relationship.”

“A source told Low: ‘She was saying, ‘If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you’.”

“In fact, he reports, ‘keeping Meghan happy – and, by extension, keeping Harry happy – was an ongoing challenge.’”

“Six months before their engagement was announced, Low claims that Meghan ominously told one of Harry’s courtiers: ‘I think we both know I’m going to be one of your bosses soon.’”

To make matters worse, “Once the preparation for the wedding got under way, Meghan’s behaviour appeared to worsen.”