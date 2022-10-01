 
Prince Harry 'never wants' press to know his every move?

Prince Harry reportedly feels averse to letting the British media have full access anymore to his life.

Royal commentator and journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti issued these allegations against Meghan Markle.

He was also quoted telling Express UK, “Harry's always had that throughout his life before he even knew her and you can understand why. This is a man who grew up as a child with the press knowing his every move.”

“The biggest scandals in the 90s being his parents’ private lives and the breakdown of their marriage and that involves him and his brother.”

“Of course he doesn't feel he can trust the press or like the system by which the Royal Family interacts with the press, I completely understand that and he talks about having trauma, almost post-traumatic stress syndrome as a result of hearing camera clicks and what the press have said about him. He often said that they got things wrong and made things up so maybe he too is not interested in playing by those rules.”

