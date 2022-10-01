 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘not on speaking terms’ after baby no. 2: Insider

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘not on speaking terms’ after baby no. 2: Insider
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘not on speaking terms’ after baby no. 2: Insider

Khloe Kardashian reportedly does not directly communicate with her serial cheater ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson ever since they welcomed their son via surrogate.

An insider close to the reality TV star spilled to E! News that the former lovers “are currently not on speaking terms."

However, the source noted that an exception is made only when they are "coordinating for the kids."

The Good American co-founder and the NBA player are parents to two kids, a 4-year-old daughter True and a newborn baby boy, whose name they haven’t disclosed yet.

Khloe and Tristan dated on and off since 2016 and finally called it quits when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian reminds fans to follow ‘protocol’ before flying on her $150 million private jet

Kim Kardashian reminds fans to follow ‘protocol’ before flying on her $150 million private jet
Queen 'firmly put' Prince Harry 'in his place' post him being 'downright rude'

Queen 'firmly put' Prince Harry 'in his place' post him being 'downright rude'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ditch their PR Firm: 'Big deal!'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ditch their PR Firm: 'Big deal!'
Prince William says online safety for children shouldn't be 'afterthought'

Prince William says online safety for children shouldn't be 'afterthought'
Kate Middleton sends internet in awe as she recalls her children’s reaction to Royal engagement

Kate Middleton sends internet in awe as she recalls her children’s reaction to Royal engagement
Camilla will reduce number of staff to be 'more with the times'

Camilla will reduce number of staff to be 'more with the times'
Meghan Markle branded ‘an outrageous bully’: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘an outrageous bully’: report
Paul McCartney's bendy yoga body is super impressive: Check out

Paul McCartney's bendy yoga body is super impressive: Check out
Meghan Markle looked to ‘throw blame in every direction’ after ‘negative’ story

Meghan Markle looked to ‘throw blame in every direction’ after ‘negative’ story
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio fuel dating rumors after being clicked at same hotel

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio fuel dating rumors after being clicked at same hotel

Charles may cut off Harry, Meghan as he's ‘watching' Danish Queen's moves

Charles may cut off Harry, Meghan as he's ‘watching' Danish Queen's moves

Latest

view all