Father-of-ten Coolio was under three child support lawsuits before death, records reveal

Late rapper Coolio was fighting three secret child support lawsuits with their mothers before passing, reports The Sun.

The Grammy-winner never disclosed the number of children he sired; however, it is assumed the rapper had no less than ten kids.

As per records, the deceased 59-year-old was involved in multiple child support lawsuits in Los Angeles with his former partners.

Meanwhile, the documents pointed out that Coolio was merely making monthly $1,387 at the time.

The Gangsta Paradise rapper died in LA from a cardiac arrest; his talent manager told The U.S. Sun.

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Cooli," the rapper's talent manager, Sheila Finegan, said in a statement.

"He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly."