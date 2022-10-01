Ajay Devgn wins the Best Actor National Film Award for 'Tanhaji'

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to release next year February

Actor Ajay Devgn has won the Best Actor National Film Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor has won two National Awards in the same category previously.

The actor shared a video on social media which showed him receiving the prestigious award. The caption on the video read: “Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you. Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt.Droupadi Murmu.”



Devgn now has four National Awards in total; three for the Best Actor category and one as producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.



He previously won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Zakhm 1998. Later on, he received the award for his performance in The Legend of Bhagat Singh 2002.

Film Tanhaji has been directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ajay Devgn. The film featured: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelka. The project became a massive hit of 2020.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the film Thank God opposite Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, reports NDTV.