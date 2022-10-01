 
Showbiz
Kartik Aaryan relives first five years of his life, visits grandmother's home

Actor Kartik Aryan visits grandmother's place, says he felt like reliving the first five years of his life.

Kartik posted a cute picture with her on Instagram. He captioned the picture: “Naani Aryan. Reliving first five years of my life… #NaniKaGhar.”

The picture showed Kartik and Naani hugging each other with her love. Both had a million-dollar smile on their faces.

Actor Gajraj Rao commented on the post with red heart emoticons.

Aryan also added a picture on his Instagram story where the two could be seen standing and posing for the camera wearing cool sunglasses.

On the work front, Kartik Aryan is currently working his upcoming film Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is set to release next year in February.

As per PinkVilla, Aryan has been locked to play the main lead in Aashiqui 3. So far, the female lead actress has not been finalised. 

