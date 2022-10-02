 
Sunday Oct 02 2022
Christian Bale hints at joining 'Star Wars' only for THIS reason

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Christian Bale wanted to be a stormtrooper in the Star Wars universe, the actor revealed in a recent chat.

The Oscar-winning actor told The Hollywood Reporter hinted at the possibility that he could be convinced to join the Star Wars universe for only he could work on the famous but unknown Stormtrooper who banged his head on the doorframe in the background of A New Hope.

The Batman star said, "All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through.

"The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it," the actor added.

"But look, if I'm fortunate enough to be more than that, oh man, yeah. What a delight that would be. I've still got the figures from when I was little. I know Kathy Kennedy very well because she was working with Spielberg when I did Empire of the Sun, and now, she runs the Star Wars universe."

