Sunday Oct 02 2022
Prince Harry accused of saying 'nasty things' about Camilla

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

A royal biographer who just released a biography of Camilla has claimed that Prince Harry  said “really nasty things” about the Queen Consort.

Angela Levin said the Duke of Sussex was one of many who has misrepresented Camilla in the early days.

The author of "Camilla: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort"said: “One was The Crown which was really cruel to her and the other was Prince Harry who had said some really nasty things about her too.”

Appearing on a TV show the author suggested: “a lot of people disliked, mainly Camilla because they loved Diana so much”.

She added,“It obviously hasn't always been plain sailing, a lot of people disliked, mainly Camilla because they loved Diana so much. It was always going to be a difficult time.”

