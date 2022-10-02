 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s retracted conversation with Johnny Depp leaked

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Amber Heard’s retracted conversation with Johnny Depp leaked
Amber Heard’s retracted conversation with Johnny Depp leaked

All the audio leaks hidden by Johnny Depp’s legal team regarding Amber Heard have finally seen the light of day.

The audio tape has been released as part of a written document detailing the drawn-out conversation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp that played throughout the court.

The deleted portions, during the trial, have been underlined in red and showcased shocking insights.

It begins by showcasing ‘sound’ motives by Heard for ‘letting’ Depp walk away during a fight, and also includes a moment where she says, “Hel me and I’ll help you.”

Check it out Below:

Leaked audio tape of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Leaked audio tape of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Leaked audio tape of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Leaked audio tape of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard


More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham marks debut at Paris Fashion Week with chic silhouettes

Victoria Beckham marks debut at Paris Fashion Week with chic silhouettes
Nicola Peltz sidelines Victoria Beckham, keeps back turned from her in Paris

Nicola Peltz sidelines Victoria Beckham, keeps back turned from her in Paris
Prince Andrew began 'umbrella' fight with Queen staff: 'Mummy, they are being nasty'

Prince Andrew began 'umbrella' fight with Queen staff: 'Mummy, they are being nasty'
Julia Fox admits 'drugs' are not helping her silence 'ADHD'

Julia Fox admits 'drugs' are not helping her silence 'ADHD'

Shakira hits new milestone on social media

Shakira hits new milestone on social media

Alex Rodriguez says dating JLo was 'good experience', reacts to Ben Affleck wedding

Alex Rodriguez says dating JLo was 'good experience', reacts to Ben Affleck wedding
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson don't speak 'outside co-parenting matters'

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson don't speak 'outside co-parenting matters'
Thousands sign petition seeking end of William's 'Prince of Wales' title

Thousands sign petition seeking end of William's 'Prince of Wales' title

Prince Harry accused of saying 'nasty things' about Camilla

Prince Harry accused of saying 'nasty things' about Camilla

'End of aciticism': King Charles told not to attend UN climate conference

'End of aciticism': King Charles told not to attend UN climate conference

'Future of the monarchy': Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate's new photo

'Future of the monarchy': Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate's new photo

Dua Lipa stuns in latest picture with George and Amal Clooney

Dua Lipa stuns in latest picture with George and Amal Clooney

Latest

view all