 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Sidhu Moosewala's suspected murderer Deepak escapes from Police custody

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29
Earlier today, reports came out that Sidhu Moosewala's accused murderer Deepak Tinu has escaped from within the police custody.

As per the sources, Tinu was being shifted to Mansa from Kapurthala jail by the staff of the CIA (Central Investigation Agency) at around 11 pm in his private automobile. This is when the gangster took the opportunity to run away.

Deepak was a close agent of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was the mastermind behind Sidhu’s murder. A list of shooters came out which carried names of 15 suspects, out of which one was Deepak’s name.

Delhi police brought him to Punjab on a production warrant. This is the fourth time he has escaped from within the police custody.

Earlier in 2017, Tinu escaped from the Ambala Central Jail. He was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up, that’s when he escaped.

The sources say that the security officials are looking out for him the gangster.

As per IndiaToday, Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. 

