Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Take a look into the dreamiest Mehendi ceremony

Ali and Richa are currently in Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding is a few days away now. The couple is currently enjoying the pre-wedding events. They are also sharing the memorable pictures of the functions on social media for the fans.

Recently, Richa shared some more pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She looked drop dead beautiful in a three-piece lehenga set designed by Rahul Mishra. While Ali is wearing an Angarkha made by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The decorations had brass containers hanging around surrounded by rose petals and marigolds.

Take a look at the pictures:

The duo confirmed the news of their wedding via a voice note. A few days back, they released an audio message for the fans on Instagram officially announcing the beginning of a new chapter of their life.

Ali and Richa first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2013. After dating for almost seven years, the couple made their relationship official on social media in 2019.

PinkVilla reports that the lovebirds are once again reuniting for Fukrey 3.

