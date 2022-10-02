 
Sunday Oct 02 2022
Prince Harry fears 'a lot rides on how he behaves' after Queen death

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Prince Harry is seemingly making prominent changes to his memoir out of respect for the late Queen.

Royal author Katie Nicholl believes Harry cannot "risk being seen as insensitive to his grandmother's memory" with his bombshell memoir and is thus tempted to treat carefully.

She told True Royalty TV's Royal Beat: "What is interesting, after having just done my own book and got that out quickly because of what has happened, is if his book was ready to go out in the fall, for Thanksgiving and Christmas, it will have been printed.

"So are they pulping those editions? If so, that will be phenomenally expensive.

"But, I don't think Harry can risk being seen to be insensitive to his grandmother's memory

"So my understanding is that yes, changes are being made."

Ms Nicholl continued: "And this book has been pushed back and pushed back and the Sussexes know a lot rides on what happens next and how they behave

"Meghan's Archetypes Spotify podcast is understood to be resuming soon.

"There is a sense that they are going to have to tread quite carefully," she concluded.

