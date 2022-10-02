 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran facing $100M lawsuit for ‘Thinking Out Loud’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Ed Sheeran facing $100M lawsuit for ‘Thinking Out Loud’
Ed Sheeran facing $100M lawsuit for ‘Thinking Out Loud’

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has just been ordered to stand trial for a $100 million case over copyright infringement.

According to People magazine, he began by explaining the lack of any kind of “bright-line rule” and added that a jury would be tasked with finding a resolution for the matter.

He wrote, “There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work.”

“A work may be copyrightable even though it is entirely a compilation of unprotectable elements."

For those unversed, this issue with the co-writer, Ed Townsend started back in 2016.

Townsend’s family also sued the singer over Let's Get It On after selling off a third of their shares to Structured Asset Sales $100 million that same year. 

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson may rekindle friendship after seven years

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson may rekindle friendship after seven years
‘French Spiderman’ climbs first skyscraper with son

‘French Spiderman’ climbs first skyscraper with son
Sarah Jessica Parker dons Armani shalwar kameez for 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker dons Armani shalwar kameez for 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere
King Charles III advised to withdraw from Cop27 climate summit by Liz Truss

King Charles III advised to withdraw from Cop27 climate summit by Liz Truss
Prince Harry’s row with journalist signified his exit from royal family

Prince Harry’s row with journalist signified his exit from royal family
Camilla launches all-out war to humiliate Kate Middleton?

Camilla launches all-out war to humiliate Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry fears 'a lot rides on how he behaves' after Queen death

Prince Harry fears 'a lot rides on how he behaves' after Queen death
Korean bands dazzle the audience at 'KCON Music Festival' in Saudi Arabia

Korean bands dazzle the audience at 'KCON Music Festival' in Saudi Arabia
Prince Harry publicly snubbed King Charles at end of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Prince Harry publicly snubbed King Charles at end of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
Emily Ratajkowski takes a dig at rumored boyfriend Brad Pitt-produced 'Blonde'

Emily Ratajkowski takes a dig at rumored boyfriend Brad Pitt-produced 'Blonde'

Bella Hadid spray-on dress: Coperni designers share how it was made

Bella Hadid spray-on dress: Coperni designers share how it was made
Meghan Markle has 'magical glowy aura', real 'divas' were royal advisors

Meghan Markle has 'magical glowy aura', real 'divas' were royal advisors

Latest

view all