‘Angry’ Meghan Markle didn’t like the Royal Family?

Meghan Markle never ended up learning how the Royal Family manage to work with the press, allegedly.

Royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti issued these allegations in an interview with Express UK.

He started off by saying, “She said in previous interviews that she didn't understand how the British tabloids and the Royal Family worked when she entered into this. And so maybe she didn't realise how this worked in the UK and internationally when it comes to royalty.”

“Either way, I think there's an admission on her part in the past that she didn't know how the royals worked with the press, and then as she actually got to learn them, she didn't like them.”